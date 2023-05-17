InventHelp Inventor Develops Stylish Designs for Currency Straps (TNO-189)

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to level up the way your income looks," said an inventor, from New Orleans, La., "so I invented the BOUJEE BAND$. My design offers a more stylish and fashionable band option for securing and organizing your money."

The patent-pending invention provides an ornate means to contain dollar bills. In doing so, it offers a stylish alternative to using conventional currency straps. As a result, it enhances fashion and fun and it could spark attention. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who carry and use cash, individuals who gift money for holidays and special occasions, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TNO-189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp