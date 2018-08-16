InventHelp Inventor Develops Sun-Visor Extender for Automotive Use (MWK-289)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving my children to school, I kept having to flip the sun visor back and forth to block the intense glare," said an inventor from Kenosha, Wis. "At one point, the sun was in my eyes, and I almost hit someone trying to flip the visor. I thought that there had to be a better way to block out sunlight."

She developed the VISOR EXTENDER to offer added protection from sunlight and glare. The accessory eliminates the need to adjust the visor repeatedly to block sunlight. The device ensures that the driver has a clear view of the road ahead. It prevents the driver from being momentarily blinded by bright light. This enables the driver to focus on maneuvering the vehicle safely so as to avoid accidents and collisions. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with any automobile.

