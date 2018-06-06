They developed ALWAYS ARMOUR to keep leftover food items fresh and appealing for extended periods of time. As such, it seals out bacteria, reducing the amount of food that gets wasted and lowering food costs. Designed to lock food inside, it also saves time and energy by preventing leaks and spills that occur with existing storage bags. Furthermore, this innovative food storage container is safe, convenient, effective, affordably priced and durable for repeated use. In addition, it is lightweight, compact and easy to use, carry and store.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "We were concerned about the amount of food being wasted because of inadequate sealing and storage after its original seal was broken and wanted to find a way to maintain freshness longer," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-1984, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-superior-sealing-food-storage-container-hlw-1984-300658350.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

