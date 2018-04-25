She developed the patent pending PERSPIRATION ABSORBENT BRA STRAP to absorb perspiration to keep the wearer dry. The accessory eliminates discomfort caused by sweat. The unit keeps undergarments and apparel from becoming soiled due to perspiration. It prevents sweat stains from forming on clothing as well. The invention also does away with body odor to keep the user smelling fresh and pleasant. Additionally, it spares the wearer from embarrassment.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-JMC-2065, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sweat-absorber-for-women-jmc-2065-300634029.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

