InventHelp Inventor Develops Sweat Absorber for Women (JMC-2065)

News provided by

InventHelp

12:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I disliked the way sweat pooled up beneath my breasts while wearing a conventional bra," said an inventor from Sioux Falls, S.D. "I thought that there had to be a better way to absorb perspiration so that it would not cause discomfort or stain clothing."

She developed the patent pending PERSPIRATION ABSORBENT BRA STRAP to absorb perspiration to keep the wearer dry. The accessory eliminates discomfort caused by sweat. The unit keeps undergarments and apparel from becoming soiled due to perspiration. It prevents sweat stains from forming on clothing as well. The invention also does away with body odor to keep the user smelling fresh and pleasant. Additionally, it spares the wearer from embarrassment.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-JMC-2065, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sweat-absorber-for-women-jmc-2065-300634029.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

12:15 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops Handy Tool for Plumbers (NWO-186)

11:45 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops Installation Aid for Photovoltaic...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Sweat Absorber for Women (JMC-2065)

News provided by

InventHelp

12:00 ET