InventHelp Inventor Develops Sweat-Stain Preventer (WDH-2040)

She created a prototype for THE STAIN PROTECTOR to prevent the formation of sweat and deodorant stains on underarm areas. The accessory saves the individual from potential embarrassment. The unit keeps clothing looking fresh and clean, as it stops the soiling of garments. The invention reduces the need to launder or dry clean clothing as often. Additionally, it saves money on replacing clothing from stains that cannot be removed.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2040, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

