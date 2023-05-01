InventHelp Inventor Develops Sweet Pumpkin-Based Dip (PDK-331)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a sweet pumpkin-based dip that would be easy to serve and enjoy at parties and during the holidays," said an inventor, from Farmington, Minn., "so I invented PUMPKIN FLUFF. My formula would accentuate the flavor of graham crackers and it could contribute to a more enjoyable snack."

The invention provides a sweet and delicious recipe for dip. In doing so, it offers a flavorful alternative to traditional dips. As a result, it enhances taste and it can be served during holidays and other gatherings. The invention features a satisfying formula that is simple to prepare and serve so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-331, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

