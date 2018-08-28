InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Remind Parents of a Child on Board (CLM-373)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have seen too many tragic news stories detailing the deaths of young children left unattended in motor vehicles," said an inventor from South Charleston, OH. "I came up with this safety system as a way to stop this from happening so that children remain safe and sound."

He developed the B.O.B. BABY ON BOARD SYSTEM to alert the driver that a child is on board. The system prevents a child from being left on inside a vehicle unattended

Safeguards children against injuries and deaths caused by extreme temperatures. This is designed to enhance personal safety. It also offers added peace of mind to parents and caregivers. Additionally, the invention features automatic operation.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

