InventHelp Inventor Develops Temperature Controlling Cup Holder (PHO-3014)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have hot and cold seats, steering wheels, so I figured why not beverage holders," said an inventor from Prescott, AZ "so I invented the TEMP ADJUSTABLE FOR FITTING CUP HOLDER. My design can be molded to fit in any automobile, heavy equipment pieces, strollers, backpacks, and virtually anywhere else. This design will also keep any bottle or cup chilled or hot."

The TEMP ADJUSTABLE FOR FITTING CUP HOLDER is a device that will keep any drink at desired temperature while in use. Instead of rushing to consume a beverage that is rapidly becoming warm or fishing around inside an ice-filled chest for a cold drink, this portable invention could be used within a cup holder. It would keep a drink readily accessible without the mess or bulkiness of a cooler on the seat or floor. The device would be switch operated, rechargeable, and completely portable.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix, AZ sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. PHO-3014, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp