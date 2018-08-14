InventHelp Inventor Develops Template Kit for Arranging Furniture (OCC-1346)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I knew it was very important to use the space efficiently," said an inventor from Irvine, Calif. "I made newspaper templates of all my furniture and laid them on the floor of my new home to find the perfect arrangement. Because the templates were so extremely helpful, I was inspired to invent a kit that enables the user to map out exactly how various pieces of furniture will take up space in a given area."

She created a prototype for ARRANGE IT ONCE to enable the user to find the perfect size and arrangement of furniture for a given space. The kit helps with visualizing how everything will fit together. It takes into consideration the placement of electrical outlets, light switches, flooring transitions, door/window frames, incoming natural light, etc. The invention ensures that the proper size of furniture is purchased the first time around. Furthermore, use of the kit does not require a computer or Internet access.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

