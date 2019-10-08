InventHelp Inventor Develops Temporary Fix for Broken Vehicle Windows (NJD-1889)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to cover a broken window until it can be replaced," said an inventor, from Hamilton, N.J., "so I invented the T R W (TEMPORARY REPLACEMENT WINDOW)."

The invention provides an improved way to temporarily fix a broken or malfunctioning side window on a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to covering the window with cardboard and duct tape. As a result, it enhances comfort and it helps to prevent rain, insects and other debris from entering the vehicle. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could enhance safety, security and peace of mind for vehicle owners with broken windows."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1889, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

