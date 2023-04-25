InventHelp Inventor Develops The Ultimate Wig Stand for Styling Wigs (CPC-726)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hairdresser and needed a better way to secure a mannequin head in place while styling a wig," said an inventor, from East Hartford, Conn., "so I invented THE ULTIMATE WIG STAND. My design reduces lower back strain and it enables you to bleach. pluck, braid or style the wig without the mannequin head moving."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support a mannequin head while styling a wig. It can also be used to support a client's head while receiving hairstyling services. As a result, it prevents the head from shifting or slipping and it prevents the stylist from having to bend down in an awkward position. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-726, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

