THE WHEEL DEAL provides an effective way to protect a wheelchair and its user from rain and sun. In doing so, it ensures that the hands remain free. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize wheelchairs and other mobility devices. Additionally, THE WHEEL DEAL is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to hold an umbrella or cover while using a wheelchair."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCP-1225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-the-wheel-deal-ccp-1225-300662030.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

