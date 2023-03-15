InventHelp Inventor Develops Theft-Free Locking Device for Package Deliveries (LJD-211)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create a way to protect package and parcel deliveries against theft which normally occurs on a daily basis," said an inventor, from Glen Cove, N.Y., "so I invented the PACKAGE SAVER. My design enables you to receive packages when away from home and without the fear of theft."

The patent-pending invention provides a theft-free locking device for safe residential and business package deliveries. In doing so, it prevents delivered packages from being taken or stolen. As a result, it increases security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-211, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

