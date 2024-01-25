InventHelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Device to Relieve Aches & Pains (HOF-441)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a massage therapist and I thought there could be a better way to use trigger point therapy to ease pain in the back, back of neck, base of head and other locations," said an inventor, from Richmond, Texas, "so I invented the TRIGGER POINT MATT BY BODY TEC. My design would serve as a more comfortable alternative to traditional pain relieving options."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of relieving muscle aches and pains on specific areas of the body. In doing so, it would stimulate various points on the body. As a result, it could enhance comfort and relaxation. The invention features an adjustable and therapeutic design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for any and all individuals who suffer from body pains and desire relief. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

