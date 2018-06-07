InventHelp Inventor Develops Thigh-High Boot Accessory (BRK-2433)

"I was inspired to develop my idea in November of 2016. I just grew tired of constantly pulling up my boots to keep them in place," said the inventor. The MIDNIGHT BOOT GARTER provides women with enhanced comfort. It eliminates having to constantly pull up the boots throughout the day. This accessory will allow a woman to feel confidant and put together. It is aesthetically pleasing and easy to use. In addition, it is adaptable to various types of thigh-high boots.

