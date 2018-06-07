PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Birmingham, Ala., has developed the MIDNIGHT BOOT GATER, a footwear accessory designed to ensure thigh-high boots remain securely in place for a neat, attractive and sexy appearance. A prototype is available.
"I was inspired to develop my idea in November of 2016. I just grew tired of constantly pulling up my boots to keep them in place," said the inventor. The MIDNIGHT BOOT GARTER provides women with enhanced comfort. It eliminates having to constantly pull up the boots throughout the day. This accessory will allow a woman to feel confidant and put together. It is aesthetically pleasing and easy to use. In addition, it is adaptable to various types of thigh-high boots.
The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2433, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-thigh-high-boot-accessory-brk-2433-300658458.html
