InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Assisting Device for Males (FED-2495)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple accessory to help little boys practice standing up and using the toilet without making a mess," said an inventor, from Federal Way, Wash., "so I invented the SMART CHOICE. My design would provide parents added convenience and peace of mind as they would not need to clean up urine messes."

The invention provides a device for teaching male children to use the toilet without making a mess. In doing so, it reduces urine splashes and stains. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it saves time and effort when cleaning the bathroom. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young boys, handicapped or disabled individuals, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2495, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

