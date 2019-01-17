InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Urine Shield (MOA-176)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Daphne, Ala., has developed the patent pending P. GUARD PLUS, an accessory that prevents urine back splash and buildup on and around the toilet. A prototype is available.

"I invented it because I do not always make it into the toilet all the time, rather on, around, below and behind the toilet bowl. If it doesn't get cleaned up right away, the smell and stains make my wife unhappy," said the inventor.

The P. GUARD PLUS minimizes urine spray on the surface of the toilet and surrounding areas. It will help prevent stains and the odor associated with urine buildup. This will, in turn, improve the sanitary conditions in a bathroom, as well as keep the bathroom cleaner for a longer time period. In addition, it helps save time and energy when cleaning a bathroom. This accessory offers a foldable and adjustable design that is easy to install and use.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MOA-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

