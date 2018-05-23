He created a prototype for the FETCH AND GO GET to provide a quick and easy way to retrieve items stored in the truck bed. The tool eliminates the need to climb up into the bed in order to access its contents. This saves time and effort, as well as prevents physical stress and strain. The device is also usable to maneuver items within the truck bed. Furthermore, the invention is ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-PIT-573, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-tool-for-accessing-items-in-a-pickup-truck-bed-pit-573-300651395.html

SOURCE InventHelp

