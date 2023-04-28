InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Cleaning Under Appliances (LJD-263)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there could be a better way to clean the narrow space underneath an appliance, such as a refrigerator," said an inventor, from Astoria, N.Y., "so I invented the S N MOOP. My design enables you to remove dust, dirt, and debris from underneath the heavy appliance with ease and minimal effort."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean underneath heavy appliances. In doing so, it offers optimum cleaning of hard-to-reach, narrow areas. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can be used under a refrigerator, washing machine, etc. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

