InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Hanging Grid Wires on Rafters (TLS-311)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and struggle-free means of hanging grid wires on ceiling rafters," said an inventor, from Coconut Creek, Fla., "so I invented the GRID WIRE DOCTOR. My design ensures that the work is completed correctly on the first attempt."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hang grid wires on rafters in the ceiling. In doing so, it can be used from the floor or on a ladder. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for electricians.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-311, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp