InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Hanging Outdoor Stringed Lights (TRO-821)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and systematic way to apply any type of electric stringed light set onto trees while standing on the ground," said an inventor, from Tilbury, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the HI LITES. My design would help to prevent falls and injuries associated with using a ladder when hanging lights."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to apply and remove stringed Christmas light sets on outdoor trees. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a ladder. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it allows the user to maintain secure footing at ground level. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners who decorate their home exterior with electric light sets.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

