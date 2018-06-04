"Like many people, I brush my teeth twice a day. I began to think about how I am using the same toothbrush everyday and putting the same germs and bacteria in my mouth over and over. I decided to develop a way to sanitize a toothbrush after every use," said the inventor. The TEETH-AND-TOOTH DEPOT sterilizes and sanitizes the brushing heads of toothbrushes. This helps prevent gingivitis, tooth decay, strep throat, colds, dry mouth, etc. It does so by preventing the spread of bacteria and the resultant diseases and ailments. This accessory will increase hygiene and cleanliness, thus improving oral and overall health.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2416, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-toothbrush-sanitizing-device-brk-2416-300657945.html

SOURCE InventHelp

