She created a prototype for the MY BOX MONSTER to teach children to pick up and put away their own toys. The toy box thus promotes responsibility at an early age. It makes cleaning up after playtime more fun so that it is less of a chore. The invention also provides educational learning opportunities. Furthermore, it features a decorative design that children will love.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-toy-box-that-promotes-responsibility-poo-329-300634040.html

SOURCE InventHelp

