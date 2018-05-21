InventHelp Inventor Develops Toy Box that Promotes Responsibility (POO-329)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to inspire children to learn to be responsible for cleaning up their own toys after playing," said an inventor from McMinnville, Ore. "I thought that a fun toy box like this would help teach them responsibility in a child-friendly way. It also can be educational."
She created a prototype for the MY BOX MONSTER to teach children to pick up and put away their own toys. The toy box thus promotes responsibility at an early age. It makes cleaning up after playtime more fun so that it is less of a chore. The invention also provides educational learning opportunities. Furthermore, it features a decorative design that children will love.
The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
