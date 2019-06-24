InventHelp Inventor Develops Toy Grinder (SDB-1246)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While looking at standard herb grinders I thought of combining this product together with a toy," said an inventor from Santee, California. "This inspired me to develop a practical product that can help time pass."

He developed the YOYO HERB GRINDER which would break up small quantities of marijuana. This invention could reduce the amount of time and effort to process the product while also being fun to use as it would combine a toy together with the grinder.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1246, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

