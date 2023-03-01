InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction Device for Tractors & Four-Wheelers (TPL-230)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better traction device to prevent a tractor or four-wheeler from getting bogged down and stuck in very slippery conditions," said an inventor, from Plaucheville, La., "so I invented the GATOR GRIP. My design would spare riders very long delays from being stuck and waiting for assistance." The patent-pending invention provides improved traction in mud and other slippery conditions. In doing so, it can be used with zero-turn tractors, side-by-sides, and four-wheelers. As a result, it prevents tires from sinking and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of zero-turn tractors, side-by-sides, and four-wheelers. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPL-230, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp