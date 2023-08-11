InventHelp Inventor Develops Transparent Socket (RKH-523)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I wanted to create a new socket that allows you to visually see how many threads are left on each bolt," said an inventor, from Triangle, Va., "so I invented BARRY'S TOOL. My design would eliminate the need to continuously remove and reapply a traditional metal socket to tighten an object with precision."

The invention provides a new socket for use with a transparent socket wrench. In doing so, it offers a visual of the bolt being secured or removed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, electricians, HVAC installers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-523, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp