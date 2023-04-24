InventHelp Inventor Develops Transport Accessory for Shipping Containers (BEC-308)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have storage containers that needed moving a few times and the process was inconvenient and costly. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Swansea, Mass., "so I invented the SHIPPING CONTAINER TOW HITCH & WHEELS. My design enables you to easily tow the containers to any location with your pickup truck."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to move shipping containers using a pickup truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to call a towing service with a ramp truck. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help reduce shipping or moving costs. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the construction industry and any business or person with shipping containers.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-308, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp