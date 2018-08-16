InventHelp Inventor Develops Tree-Stand Weapon Carrier (MWK-290)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am an avid hunter, and I needed a safer, easier way to take my rifle with me when getting into or out of a tree stand," said an inventor from Kiel, Wis. "I came up with this convenient system to allow a weapon to be loaded into and out of the tree stand securely."

He created a prototype for the SAFE-WAY to safely raise and lowers a weapon into and out of a tree stand. The device ensures that the weapon remains secure to avoid slippage. It eliminates the need to hold the weapon while climbing into and out of the stand. This reduces the risk of slips, falls and injuries. The unit also keeps the weapon dry in inclement weather. In addition, the system offers added peace of mind.

