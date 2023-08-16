InventHelp Inventor Develops Universal Device for Applying Duct Work (CHK-912)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a universal device for applying duct work and supply runs that is compact and strong for durability in long term use," said an inventor, from Gary, Ind., "so I invented THE XTRA HAND DUCT TENSION ROD. My design enables you to work quickly without the use of an additional person."

The invention provides an effective way to install duct work. In doing so, it would provide the necessary tension to securely hold material in place. As a result, it eliminates the need for an additional person and it increases efficiency. The invention features an adjustable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for HVAC contractors, building construction contractors and do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-912, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp