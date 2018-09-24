InventHelp Inventor Develops UNIVERSAL WIZZARD (TOR-9319)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easy way to simplify household cleaning tasks," said an inventor, from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the UNIVERSAL WIZZARD."

The UNIVERSAL WIZZARD provides an effective way to clean kitchen, bathroom and other household surfaces. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cleaning tools and products. As a result, it could help to reduce physical strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the UNIVERSAL WIZZARD is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily clean floors, counters and showers without the hassle and strain."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9319, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

