InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory to Protect Wheel Rims (LCC-3869)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to shield wheel rims from dust, dirt and sunlight," said an inventor, from York, Pa., "so I invented the WHEEL PROTECTOR."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a vehicle's rims against dust and sunlight exposure. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional covers. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that a vehicle's rims remain clean and protected. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for automotive enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection for wheel rims."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-3869, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

