InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Alert for Tailgaters to Back Off (PTA-167)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple means to signal to tailgating drivers to back off to help prevent collisions," said an inventor, from Vancouver, Wash., "so I invented the BACK OFF. My design could also reduce some of the stress and anxiety often experienced by motorists when being tailgated."

The invention provides an effective way to alert tailgaters to back off when driving. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using hand gestures or tapping the brake pedal to request increased travel space. As a result, it enhances safety and it could reduce the potential for a rear-end collision. The invention features an automatic and attention-getting design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-167, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

