InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Cover to Protect Against Hail (DAL-375)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw cars/vehicles stopping under freeway overpasses during a major hailstorm bringing all traffic to a stop," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented TIM'S MOBILE VEHICLE HAIL COVER. My design eliminates the need to leave a car exposed and vulnerable, whether parked or in motion driving."

The patented invention provides an effective way to protect a vehicle during a hailstorm. In doing so, it prevents dents and other damage caused by hail. As a result, it helps maintain the condition of the vehicle and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to apply and it stores in the vehicle so it is ideal for vehicle owners, automotive dealerships, car rental companies/fleets, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-375, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp