InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Monitoring System (SKC-524)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that there should always be a physical record of any incident involving two or more vehicles," said an inventor from Gainesville, Fla. "My system ensures that the vehicle owner has documentation showing who is at fault in any manner of accident."

He developed 360 DEGREE OVERWATCH to document exactly what happens during an accident. This helps to determine who is at fault. It also ensures that the police and insurance companies have evidence relevant to the incident. The system may help to lower insurance premiums. The invention provides added peace of mind. Additionally, it is adaptable for use with any vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-524, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

