InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Safety System for Children (BRK-4223)

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic reminder for parents to remove a buckled-in youngster from a parked car," said an inventor, from Hayneville, Ala., "so I invented the CHILD PROTECT SENSOR. My design would help to prevent heat- and cold-related injuries associated with being left in a parked car."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reminder to remove a child from a vehicle upon parking. In doing so, it prevents the child from being left behind in the parked car. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, parents with young children, day care centers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4223, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp