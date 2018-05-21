"Demographics show that older, more affluent people drive high-end cars. Adding tire-changing assistance to vehicles makes sense. It improves the safety of the motorist and makes the task of changing a tire easier," said the inventor. The OUTRIGGER provides a quick and safe means of lifting a flat tire off the ground for replacement with a spare. This will eliminate manual manipulation of a traditional scissors-style jack. This integrated system will enhance personal safety and possible prevent other vehicular damage.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-FED-1841, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-vehicle-tire-changing-system-fed-1841-300651185.html

SOURCE InventHelp

