InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Tire Changing System (FED-1841)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Most motorists readily acknowledge that changing a flat tire along the roadside can be a difficult and time-consuming operation. The person may have to contend with freezing rain, darkness, an unstable or wet ground surface and insufficient room to completely pull off the road. This can be especially difficult to disabled or elderly motorists. It is with this in mind that an inventor from Lafayette, Tenn., has invented the OUTRIGGER, an automatic tire changing system integrated into new-production motor vehicles.
"Demographics show that older, more affluent people drive high-end cars. Adding tire-changing assistance to vehicles makes sense. It improves the safety of the motorist and makes the task of changing a tire easier," said the inventor. The OUTRIGGER provides a quick and safe means of lifting a flat tire off the ground for replacement with a spare. This will eliminate manual manipulation of a traditional scissors-style jack. This integrated system will enhance personal safety and possible prevent other vehicular damage.
