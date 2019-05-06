InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile and Stylish Pair of Footwear (HTM-7218)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to have a variety of different shoes without having to spend a lot," said an inventor from Rock Springs, Wyoming. "Because I do not have much money, I was looking for a way to get the most out of my hard-earned dollars, which led to this line of fashionable footwear."

He developed LATASHA 28 to provide a variety of looks with just one pair of footwear. The unique design enables the wearer to change the appearance of the footwear quickly and easily. This makes it easier to match footwear with any outfit. In addition, the footwear is producible in a wide array of stylish colors and patterns, as well as different sizes, for wear by men, women and children.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

