InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453)

She developed the patent-pending CONVERTIBLE MULTIPLE USE TABLE to make it easier to move material on the table. The design prevents the work piece from getting stuck on the corners. This solves the problem of maneuvering large fabric projects. The table saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. In addition, it can be used for arts & crafts projects, as well as entertaining.



