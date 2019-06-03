InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Beach Cart (LST-959)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My family comes together for many social gatherings, and the beach is frequently our regular hangout for a fun, relaxing getaway. However, sand and water are not always our friend," said an inventor from Los Angeles, California. "This inspired me to develop me to develop a clean, flat and raised surface that would enhance our lounging experience."

She developed the DECK ON A BEACH with versatility in mind to also function as a cart to provide an easier way to carry supplies to the beach and then transform into a suitably-sized deck with features of convenience like a hole for a beach umbrella pole and handily positioned cup holders. Additionally, with a large, raised and stable surface, it would reduce the chances of sand and water coming in contact with food, electronics and other dry goods.

As a product that would also offer an area around which to congregate, it would be of appeal to families, groups or individuals who enjoy a wonderful day at the beach, park, picnicking, or engaging in other various outdoor activities. Lastly, the DECK ON A BEACH would introduce a new product of its style into the marketplace and would be timely positioned to be on the forefront of and benefit from a new food delivery option to thousands of hot spot locations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

