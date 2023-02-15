InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Cell Phone Accessory (CLM-597)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to grip your phone, charge it and utilize a wireless speaker with one convenient unit," said an inventor, from Woolwine, Va., "so I invented the ROCK-N-SOCKET. My design eliminates the need to carry separate accessories for your phone."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique grip accessory for a cell phone. In doing so, it offers wireless charging capabilities. It also ensures that a wireless speaker is available if needed. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for cell phone owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

