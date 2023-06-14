InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Design for a Blanket (CHK-917)

PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new blanket that can also be used to create a play area for children or a warm shelter for the homeless," said an inventor, from Bolingbrook, Ill., "so I invented the TENT - A - BLANKIE. My design would offer a more versatile alternative to using traditional tents, blankets and pillows."

The invention provides a unique design for a blanket. In doing so, it can also be used as a tent or pillow. As a result, it could provide added comfort and warmth. It also enables the user to store various items such as snacks, a cell phone, flashlight, etc. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for children, households, campers, homeless individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-917, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp