InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Drywall Tool (SFO-474)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in construction for 30 years, I grew tired of having to replace tape measures constantly," said an inventor from Hayward, Calif. "The rough edges of drywall cause the tape to crack and break. To extend the working life of my tape measure, I came up with this idea."

He developed the CAT DRYWALL CUTTER to enable the user to measure, mark, cut and rasp for a smooth finish. The device saves a tape measure from wear and tear. It is usable by both right- and left-handed individual. Furthermore, the invention is easy to use.