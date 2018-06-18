"I did not have an area to store items that I did not regularly use. These items ended up taking up quite a bit of space in my garage. I still wanted to have access to these items yet keep them out of the way," said the inventor. The TA SPACE SAVER allows garage items of substantial weight to be securely hung from garage rafters. It creates overhead storage, which frees up floor space. Using this hook will allow homeowners to more effectively utilize their storage space in their garages and enables a person to move about with minimal obstruction. This adjustable and rust-proof hook is easy to install and use.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-1038, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-versatile-garage-hook-bgf-1038-300667319.html

SOURCE InventHelp

