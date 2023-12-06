InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Handle Attachment for Cable Machines (BKC-123)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a special handle dedicated for barbell rows," said an inventor, from North Providence, R.I., "so I invented PUTNAMS ATTACHMENT. My safe and durable design would eliminate the need to use a conventional V-bar attachment with a barbell, which would prevent damage and replacement costs."

The patent-pending invention provides a new cable machine handle attachment for strength-training enthusiasts and fitness centers. In doing so, it can be used for performing rows with a barbell. As a result, it enables the user to isolate and target a wider range of muscles. It also eliminates the need to configure straps or other handles for use with barbells. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for strength-training enthusiasts and fitness centers.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BKC-123, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp