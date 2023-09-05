InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Pain Management System (NJD-2560)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffer with osteoarthritis and I needed a TENS unit that would stay firmly in place against various areas of the body," said an inventor, from Newark, N.J., "so I invented the UNIVERSAL FIT PAIN MANAGEMENT. My design offers a versatile pain relief system and it could allow the user to relax, venture outdoors, or complete various tasks during use."

The invention provides a pain management system designed to accommodate various areas of the body. In doing so, it can be used on various joints in pain such as the ankle, knee, wrist, elbow, neck, and back. As a result, it helps reduce pain and it eliminates the need to purchase numerous bulky braces. The invention features a versatile and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone who experiences pain throughout their body who may be recovering from an injury or surgery as well as individuals with arthritis.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2560, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp