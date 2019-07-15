InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Register Box (SKC-534)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "As the owner of an air conditioning company, I use various sizes of boxes and adaptors and at times wholesalers may be sold out resulting in delays in installation," said an inventor from Streetman, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a versatile box/adaptor to accommodate any duct size installation."

He developed the PLAZBOX to take the place of numerous register boxes and wye fittings. It could be employed in walls, floors and ceiling. Additionally, this invention could be stored in a nested configuration.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-534, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

