InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Sports Equipment Carrier (PTA-151)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved sports equipment carrier that can be used to hold and transport different sports gear as well as provide users with a more efficient and versatile daily use hands-on bag," said an inventor, from Bend, Ore., "so I invented THE CHATTY CADDY. My design would essentially provide three sports bags in one for golf, fishing, and bow hunting. It also offers a functional daily use bag that is easily convertible."

The invention provides a hands-on daily use bag that can easily convert into a fully functional sporting bag for golf, archery, fishing or other recreational activities. It also offers a variety of features for ease of use that would benefit any sports enthusiasts, whether in the office or at the lake, golfing or hunting. The fully waterproof invention features a portable and multifunctional design that allows the user to easily swap out equipment when engaging in a specific sport and it increases comfort, convenience and maneuverability. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

