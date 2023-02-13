InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Way to Display Hanging Wall Items (ALL-3076)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kit of hanging hardware that allows you to adjust the position of the displayed item," said an inventor, from Chamblee, Ga., "so I invented the ADJUSTABLE PICTURES HANGING. My design could make the process of hanging a picture or wreath quick and easy."

The invention provides a versatile means to display various decorative items from a wall. In doing so, it eliminates the need to create an additional marring hole within the wall. It also saves time and effort and it can be used with mirrors, frames, wreaths, etc. The invention features a practical and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-3076, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp