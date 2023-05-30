InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatle Cleaning Product to Remove Sand (OCM-1587)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to remove sand and debris from footwear after I ruined two pairs of golf shoes," said an inventor, from Brea, Calif., "so I invented the DRAGON'S BREATH. My design can also be used to clean sports gear, a surf board, a pet's paws, and other items."

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile means to clean footwear, remove sand from items, etc. In doing so, it prevents you from tracking sand, mud, and other debris into a vehicle or other location. It also saves time and effort and it can be conveniently stored within a vehicle. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, vehicle owners, outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, pet owners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1587, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

